Malawi: North Ministers Pump K2.7m to Chitipa Utd

27 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Three cabinet ministers on Saturday gave Chitipa United a financial boost of K2.7 million at a rally that took place in Chitipa.

Minister of Health and Population, Jappie Mhango, gave the team K2 million while Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Symon Vuwa Kaunda coffered K500,000 Kwacha. Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Mungasulwa Mwambande gave the club K200,000.

Speaking after the donation, Mhango said he was happy that Chitipa United managed to stay in the TNM Super and that the northern region now has five teams in the league.

"It is only Moyale Barracks that has stable sponsorship. The rest of the teams here in the north rely on people's pockets. When we have something, we assist these teams. Today we thought of assisting Chitipa United and we hope that the little we have given them will take them somewhere," explained Mhango.

Mhango added that efforts will be made to see to it that Chitipa District has its own stadium so that the team can stop using Karonga Stadium for its home games.

The team is expected start its 2020 season preparations in February before the super league commences in March.

General Secretary for the club, Pickford Kamaga, said the money will help the team in its preparations.

Savenda Chitipa United finished on position 13 with 32 points last season

