Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Parents Endorse Teacher Incapacitation

25 January 2020
Kubatana.net (Harare)
document

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) today held a successful community with Chitungwiza parents who acknowledged that parents are incapacitated to report for work.

Key to the discussions was identification of teacher/parent conflict of interest.

Though parents clearly outlined that their main point of interest is accessibility of quality education by their children, they also made clear that currently teachers are grossly incapacitated to attend classes.

The parents pledged to support teachers in their quest to take teacher issues to doorsteps of responsible authorities.

As a stop gap measure amidst the current crisis, ARTUZ pledged to hold free classes in Community Halls for exam sitting classes while a permanent solution from the government.

The Union also stressed out that once their issues are resolved, teachers are ready to make up for lost classes time.

ARTUZ is also going to help parents deal with teachers who capitalize on the current crisis by extorting parents through extra lessons and new curriculum learning materials.

As a pro-poor Union, we implore the government to honor is pledge for education for all by 2020 through subsidizing running costs for schools and BEAM scheme.

Government also needs to be reminded that it is their constitutional obligation to ensure accessibility of basic education.

As such, we urge schools whose pupils have outstanding fees to sue the government for reneging on its constitutional mandate.

As part of the resolutions, the parents implored Chitungwiza City Council to vacate school premises they are currently operating from.

There was also a general consensus that land barons who unlawfully occupied land meant for schools should be evicted with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, a parents Education Board was set up to supervise schools and raise awareness on issues to do with education in the area.

Source: Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ)

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Kubatana.net. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Kubatana.net

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Education
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.