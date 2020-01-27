Liberians, Interested in Portfolios and Not Productivities

27 January 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
opinion By Joe Noutoua Wandah

I vividly recalled, about fifteen years plus when the then President of the Republic of Ghana John Ajekum Koffur, said and I quote" GHANAIAN'S ARE PRETENDING TO WORK WHILES THE GOVERNMENT UNDER HIS LEADERSHIP PRETENDS TO PAY THEM!"

This statement, by the former Ghanaian stateman has millions of implications after carefully dissecting and analyzing it that even today is still ringing bells in my mind as I sit within the political governance of Liberia!

Accordingly, the Ghanaian State men indicated that despite these professional Ghanaian placed in society with the anticipation of productivities in moving the Nation forward yet these experts failed to meet up with their productivity demands!

These scenarios are what, I have carefully been observing since I got back to the Motherland Liberia about a decade-plus now with my Journalistic lenses within all spectrum's of the professional sectors within the governmental arenas of Liberia!

From a professional outlook, my research has and continues to shows ineptitude on the parts of so-called professionals occupying these sensitive areas of governance thus making productivities' to be non-existence despite all of those available needed materials for the smooth operations of their various sectors of work!

If, the statement alluded to Ghanaians can be ascribed to Liberians from the context of how Ghanaians were being interested in the portfolios and not matching their so-called educations up to productivity.

One can deduced that since the Nation (Liberia) returns to civility two decades plus now anavalanche of professionals Liberians has been placed on the front bench to help liberty this Nation from her state of abject poverty into a nation that can better give back to her citizenry in term of her rich mineral's deposit!

As information relevant to today's realities existing on the ground in Liberia of which it is said that Liberia's problem is not education because she can boast of well-learned professionals who rubbed shoulders with other professionals around the world! If this analysis, is something to go by why is it that productivity is lacking in almost all farces of the Liberian society despite all of the so-called educated elites in this war-torn Nation?

My survey, conducted in many government entities clearly shows that in most cases Liberians are interested in the positions (TITLES) that they can't ever defend rather than occupying these positions to make productivity priorities that the Country stand in need of since 1847!

The realities which hit me, during my research had to do with the fact that in one given office positions are created with the same functions despite the previous one that was there to supervise activities again creating anarchy leaving heavy financial loses to said entity due to its big salaries for this created position which are not relevant for a country such as Liberia!

Surprisingly, university graduates just entering into the workforce without any experiences are place over experience people in most cases in the government sectors and giving big salaries rather than the merit systems which characterized every professional enclave! Again, "THIS IS NOT LIBERIANS PRETENDING TO WORK AND GOVERNMENT PRETENDING TO PAY THEM AT THE DETRIMENT OF THE POVERTY STRICKEN MASSES"?

Frankly speaking, Liberians professionals who often boast of earning degrees in various disciplines with evidences been the placement of their degrees on the walls of their offices to confused or intimidate would-be visitors or employers need to come to the realization that hiring them was based on PRODUCTIVITY and not TITLES as has been the cases in contemporary Liberia today!

In today's Liberia, the pretend of working has deeply worsened the already deprived state of survival of the Liberians economic that almost all of her so-called educated elites are largely depended on for their survival! As was said by one of the justices in Ghana the attitudes of government functionaries have become an abarchure on the neck of the justice system so are the ways and manner in which Liberians have concluded to treat the Nation they claimed is their nation of nativity but yet is a hustles ground!

From where I sit and look in the brighter future of Liberians/Liberia all that are require includes the merit system to be allowed to function in all sectors of the working systems of the government, people must be thoroughly vetted for any position, stop the creations of already existing positions to accommodate anyone and allow experience people with the recursive qualifications to be properly place for better productivity of a nation that is left behind despite her age gap within Sub-Saharan Africa considered the less develop!

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
'Sad Day for World' - Africa Mourns Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.