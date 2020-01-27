South Africa: Gauteng Cogta MEC Maile Rescinds Decision to Suspend Two DA Councillors

27 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and CoGTA Lebogang Maile has rescinded his decision to suspend the DA's former speaker of Johannesburg Vasco da Gama and the Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe for breaching the code of conduct for councillors.

"In light of the advice received, MEC Maile has taken a decision to rescind the suspension of the two councillors with immediate effect. Such a decision has been formally communicated to councillors Da Gama, Mathebe and their lawyers," spokesperson Castro Ngobese said in a statement on Monday.

News24 previously reported Maile said that his decision to suspend the senior DA members was informed by the law, adding that he had invoked his powers in terms of the code of conduct for councillors.He suspended Da Gama for a period of three months as Johannesburg councillor without any pay, while Mathebe was suspended for 6 months.

This comes after Da Gama allegedly failed to respond to a letter regarding his decision to suspend the special council meeting to elect a new mayor on October 27, claiming he needed to seek legal advice on what constituted a majority in council.

Maile called this a "total disregard for meaningful engagement".

Mathebe was suspended after she refused to bend to calls by the ANC and EFF to change the order in which motions would be heard at a council meeting, or to recuse herself, which ultimately led to the collapse of council as the two parties staged a walkout, News24 reported.

The MEC is expected to elaborate further on his decision at a media briefing on Tuesday.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.