South Africa: Asa Suspends Sasa Executive and Appoints Interim Committee

27 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — An interim committee has been put in place following the indefinite suspension of the Executive Committee of the South African Schools Athletics (SASA) by Athletics South Africa (ASA) .

The Interim Committee was appointed on Friday, January 24 following an urgent meeting in Johannesburg called by ASA with the nine ASA Provincial Presidents (and Coordinating Presidents), as well as the nine SASA Provincial Chairpersons

During the meeting Brandon Du Plessis was chosen Chairperson and Sibusiso Nyamane, the Vice Chairperson.

Their immediate responsibility will be to ensure that the ASA Schools National Primary Schools Track & Field Championships in Pietermaritzburg (March 20-21), and the Twizza ASA U16, U18 (Youth) and U20 (Junior) T&F Championships incorporating the SASA National High Schools, LSEN & Deaf School Championships at Dal Josaphat Stadium in Paarl (March 26-28) are successfully hosted under the guidance of ASA.

The SASA Executive - who were suspended with immediate effect, are Willy Mokatsanyane, Sabata Khumalo, Peppi Olevano, Yvonne Schalk, Victor Modimokoane, Dawid Pieterse, Hendrik Bekker, Peter Maluleke, Wimpie Lodewyk and Erika Clarence.

In October at the 2019 ASA Council Meeting in Johannesburg, ASA Members were briefed on the process of alignment of SASA with ASA. This was followed by several consultations between the respective executives of ASA and SASA, aimed at ensuring a seamless alignment of SASA with ASA.

But it then became clear to the ASA Executive that the SASA Executive were resisting the required alignment with ASA, and had also gone as far as deliberately misleading the SASA Council regarding the mandate received from ASA.

During their suspension, the SASA Executive Members are also not allowed to serve on any ASA National Structures, which include the ASA Board, ASA Council, ASA National Commissions and ASA National Committees.

Regarding these developments, ASA is currently in consultation with Sports & Recreation South Africa and the Department of Basic Education.

- Athletics South Africa

Source: Sport24

