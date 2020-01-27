Zimbabwe: Lucrative Perks for NPA Officers Handling Corruption Cases

Prosecutor General, Kumbirai Hodzi says plans are underway to equip the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) with adequate tools while fencing the officers against compromise by criminal cartels.

Hodzi said this during the opening ceremony of the anti-corruption training of Judiciary officers in Harare.

"One of the things that the NPA has done is to understand the political and social environment in the country. We have taken measures to fence officers against compromise. Their salaries will be looked at, they will be provided with adequate allowances, housing, and transportation. This is to ensure that they are not compromised by criminal cartels," said Hodzi.

He bemoaned the rapid increase in criminal cartels who are using sophisticated tactics to evade arrest over corrupt dealings.

"We are having rapid rise in criminal cartels and it is often difficult to bring the ring leaders to book. They are using sophisticated tactics and regrettably organizers are safe from the reach of law" Hodzi said "We cannot allow the status quo that has been there for the past 37 years. It is a threat to security and social order"

In his remarks at the same occasion, Head of the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (Sacu), Thabani Mpofu warned officers investigating corruption cases to expect a rough ride.

"We have been enlightened on what is obtaining on the ground, it is now up to the foot soldiers to implement the same. There is political will, it is difficult and that should be expected," said Mpofu.

The week long anti-corruption training will see members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, the NPA and Judiciary Services Commission being equipped with skills on how to tackle corruption.

Head of the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court of Uganda Justice Lawrence Gidudu is presiding over the training.