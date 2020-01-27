South Africa: Police Investigate a Case of Culpable Homicide After Six People Died During Bus Crash

26 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Police in Modjadjiskloof outside Tzaneen are investigation a case of culpable homicide following the deaths of six (06) people as a result of a bus accident along the R81 road near ga-Sekgopo Village this morning, Sunday 26 January 2020 at about 10:53.

Preliminary investigation into this matter indicates that the bus carrying 35 passengers, was travelling from the Waterberg Region to attend a rally in Bohlabaneng, Bolubedu when it went out of the driver's control and crashed on the roadside. The driver of the bus and five other passengers were declared dead on the scene by the medical emergency services.

The remaining 29 passengers sustained serious injuries and were transported to the local hospital.

Investigation into this matter is at a very early stage and the process of identifying the deceased is still unfolding.

Police investigations are still continuing.

