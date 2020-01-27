South Africa: Tembisa Hospital Still Short Staffed Despite Govt Promises, Says DA After Surprise Visit

26 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

The DA in Gauteng says it has learnt that 103 extra staff posts were approved at Tembisa Hospital a year ago, but there were no funds to fill them.

In a statement on Sunday, the party's provincial health spokesperson Jack Bloom said he had uncovered this during an unannounced visit to the hospital last Friday.

Bloom said staff at the hospital's Ward 5 neonatal ICU unit informed them that only 19 staff members were working at the unit, while 40 were needed to operate it.

"At the Ward 4 neonatal ward, where most of the deaths occurred, there are 44 beds, but there were 61 babies when we visited and we were told that, in December, there were days when there were more than 100 babies," he said.

According to Tembisa Hospital CEO Dr Lekopane Mogaladi, the hospital has been managing to control Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) klebsiella, cases which averaged two a month from January to October last year, Bloom said.

He said the CEO had explained that the hospital had noticed it rise to five cases in November, and got really concerned when the number grew to 12 cases in December

"Overcrowding that increases the risk of cross-infection is a major problem. Instead of one metre distance between beds, nurses told us that beds were often side-to-side.

"There is only one doctor on call in the evening for the seven maternal and natal wards, which is extremely problematic if there are a number of emergency cases at any one time."

Ten babies died at Tembisa Hospital's neonatal unit between November and December last year, due to a Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) outbreak, News24 previously reported.

Bloom said the deaths could have been avoided if President Cyril Ramaphosa "had listened and acted effectively" when he visited the hospital in 2018.

He added that Ramaphosa had "failed" to provide extra staff and resources at the hospital, even after he promised on May 20.

He said the "failed promises" within the health sector would lead to more avoidable deaths in hospitals.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.