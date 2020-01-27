South Africa: Six Killed in Bus Crash On Way to ANC Rally in Limpopo

26 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Namane Dickson Masemola has sent his condolences to the families of six people who died when a bus travelling to the ANC 108 th anniversary rally crashed on the R81 near Ga-Sekgopo on Sunday.

The bus was transporting the supporters to a rally in Mohlabaneng.

Passengers who survived the accident were taken to Kgapane, Mankweng and Polokwane hospitals, where Masemola visited some of them.

Masemola said police officers, as well as leaders, were dispatched to the families of the deceased to formally inform them about the accident.

"We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and a speedy recovery to the survivors.

"It's is a very sad and tragic accident and we urge everyone to support families of the victims and the survivors as well," Masemola said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.