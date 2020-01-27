South Africa: Six Killed in Bus Crash On Way to ANC Rally in Limpopo

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Namane Dickson Masemola has sent his condolences to the families of six people who died when a bus travelling to the ANC 108 th anniversary rally crashed on the R81 near Ga-Sekgopo on Sunday.

The bus was transporting the supporters to a rally in Mohlabaneng.

Passengers who survived the accident were taken to Kgapane, Mankweng and Polokwane hospitals, where Masemola visited some of them.

Masemola said police officers, as well as leaders, were dispatched to the families of the deceased to formally inform them about the accident.

"We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and a speedy recovery to the survivors.

"It's is a very sad and tragic accident and we urge everyone to support families of the victims and the survivors as well," Masemola said.

Source: News24