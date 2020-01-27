South Africa: Pair Arrested for Theft of Police Boat

26 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police in Vryburg arrested two suspects, aged 36 and 38, who were found in possession of a police boat and other suspected stolen goods.

It is alleged that on Friday, 24 January 2020, Vryburg SAPS Visible Policing, Jan Kempdorp Crime Intelligence and Warrenton Detectives acted on information received that there are suspected stolen goods kept in a workshop at Vryburg Showgrounds. Upon arrival at the scene, police found two suspects with various goods and when they were questioned, they could not give satisfactorily account as to where they got the goods that included amongst others, a police rubber duck boat, two lawn mowers, a tractor grass cutter and eight solar panels with batteries. Furthermore, it was found that some of the goods were reportedly stolen during a housebreaking and theft that was allegedly committed at Warrenton on the night of Thursday, 23 January 2020. The property were confiscated and the vehicle used to transport them, was also impounded.

The two suspects were both detained and charged with possession of suspected stolen property. They will appear before the Vryburg Magistrates' Court on Monday, 27 January 2020.

