South Africa: Weekend Operation Led to Seizure of Unlicensed Firearms and Ammunition

Concerted efforts to fight the proliferation of illegal firearms in the province continue to yield good results. Firearms and various rounds of ammunition were recovered in the areas of Nyanga, Philippi East and Kensington.

On 25 January 2020, at about 02:30 members attached to Philippi East Crime Prevention recovered a firearm while on patrol in Protea Road in Philippi East. The members were on patrol when they noticed two unknown men who started running when they saw police approaching. Members chased them and managed to arrest one and he was found in possession of a 9MM Norrinco pistol which belonged to an owner in Gansbaai, the other firearm was found abandoned.

The third firearm was recovered on Friday by members attached to Nyanga CPU who were on patrol in Emms Drives When they saw three men walking across the terminus with one looking so suspicious; when the members turned the vehicle the suspects ran into different directions. The members chased the suspects and managed to get one who dropped the firearm under a vehicle he was hiding near, and police recovered the 9mm pistol and 13 rounds of ammunition and he was arrested and detained.

The two suspects aged 21 and 33 will appear in Athlone Magistrate Court for the possession of illegal firearms, possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.

Meanwhile last night in Kensington Anti-Gang Unit police members followed up on information they received about an unlicensed firearm at a house in Ventura street Kensington. Upon their arrival they found a 38 special Taurus revolver with ammunition. Two men aged 16 and 32 were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata praised the members for removing unlicensed firearms and ammunition from the community as they are used to commit various crimes.