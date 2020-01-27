South Africa: Joburg Speedster Who Clocked Over 300km/h Arrested At Funeral in Limpopo

26 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

The motorist who clocked over 300km/h on a highway in Johannesburg has been arrested.

Road Traffic Management Corporation's (RTMC) Makhosini Msibi and Ministry of Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine confirmed the arrest to News24 on Sunday evening.

According to the department, the 36-year-old man from Midrand was driving a red Audi TT on the N1 southbound in Midrand.

He was tracked down while attending a funeral in Limpopo, Paine said in a statement on Sunday.

He was being held at the Midrand police station and is expected to appear in court soon, Msibi said.

The arrest comes after officials from the Road Traffic Management Corporation used various investigative techniques to identify, locate and arrest the man.

The motorist faces charges of reckless and negligent driving, as well as related charges in terms of the National Road Traffic Act.

A video of the driver clocking over 300km/h on the highway had social media abuzz last Sunday.

In the clip, the vehicle's speedometer increases from the 200km/h range, up to over 300km/h, News24 reported.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has welcomed the arrest.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

