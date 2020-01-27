South Africa: Drugs Worth Over R1.2 Million Confiscated, Dealt a Massive Blow to Drug Trade in the Province

press release

Members attached to the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Cape Town together with the members of the Metro Police stopped drug dealers in their tracks and dealt a massive blow to the drug trade in the province. The members conducted an operation yesterday which led them to a storage facility in Table View. They searched the facility and found about 23 400 Mandrax tablets and "Swazi Gold" dagga worth an estimated street value of R1.2 million. A 35-year-old man was arrested and a Nissan NP200 vehicle was seized.

In an unrelated matter, members attached to Operation Lockdown acted on information about drug dealing in the Mfuleni area. The members approached three suspects and caught them with Mandrax tablets and Crystal Meth worth a substantial amount. The suspects aged 27, 31 and 35 will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates' court tomorrow.

The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata commended the members for their commitment to ensure drugs dealers are brought to book.