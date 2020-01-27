Malawi: Mpinganjira Arrest Warrant Cancellation Hearing Shifted to Tuesday

27 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

High Court Judge Dorothy Nyakaunda Kamanga has shifted the interparte hearing over the cancellation of a warrant of arrest for business tycoon Thom Mpinganjira Tuesday January 28, 2020.

ACB boss Matemba: Matter moved to Tuesday

She was expected to hear from graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Mpinganjira lawyers over the matter.

ACB Director Reyneck Matemba said to the media as he was coming out of the High Court room that there was a 'mixup' on the planned hearing.

The hearing will now be heard on Tuesday at 2pm.

Kamanga has been reviewing a ruling by the Zomba Magistrate Court which canceled Mpinganjira's warrant of arrest.

Earlier, High Court spokesperson Agnes Patemba said the hearing had been necessitated by some grey areas where the judge wants cleared by the lawyers if the parties involved.

Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda alleged that unnamed individuals attempted to bribe court judges over their ruling on a petition submitted by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera as well as UTM Party president Saulos Chilima to challenge the poll results.

President Peter Mutharika condemned any alleged efforts or attempts by any of the parties to influence the judges in discharging their judicial responsibilities.

In a statement signed by Samuel Tembenu who is one of the president's lawyers, Mutharika ads that judges should be allowed to decide cases based on the facts presented before the court and without any pressure, inducements or extraneous factors.

