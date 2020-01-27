Malawi Police Deputy IG Warns Against Attacks On Witchcraft Suspects

27 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By John Chihana and Joseph Mbughi

Deputy Inspector General of Malawi Police Service, John Nyondo has warned communities in Chitipa that the law would not spare anyone found accusing or attacking elderly people over witchcraftallegations.

He was speaking at an awareness campaign on safety in Chitipa on Saturday, aimed at raising awareness against violence towards vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.

Nyondo said it was against the law to accuse anyone of witchcraftand he condemned recent attacks on the elderly people in the district.

"Our laws do not recognize witchcraft so I would like to warn all those who accuse others of witchcraft or who engage witchdoctors to identify witches in their communities that they will be punished accordingly by the law.

"ThePolice is therefore urging all the communities and traditional leaders to jointly work together in order to protect the elderly against violent attacks on allegations of witchcraft," Nyondo said.

Chitipa Police Spokesperson, Gladwell Simwaka said the recent attack on the elderly in thedistrict happened on January 11, 2020 when a 75 year old Filiness Mlenga was brutally murdered by a mob who accused her of practicing witchcraft.

District Commissioner for Chitipa, Humphrey Gondwe said he was concerned with the killings of people on allegations of witchcraft in the district and urged Chitipa residents to be law abiding citizens.

"Chitipa is not going in the right direction because killing someone is an offence, so my appeal is for the citizens to respect the law and I also urge civil society organizations and the Police to sensitize the community members against taking the law into their own hands," he said.

The awareness campaign was spiced up by a football match between Super League side Blue Eagles FC and a Chitipa Select and it ended in a scoreless draw while versatile midfielder from Chitipa select,LamsonLukali stole the show with a man of the match performance.

