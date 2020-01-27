Seychelles: French Tourist Appears to Have Drowned While On Vacation in Seychelles, Police Say

27 January 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The body of a French tourist has been found in the rocks on the beach of Anse Source D'Argent on the island of La Digue, and initial indications are that the man drowned, the police in Seychelles said Monday. No foul play was suspected.

According to the police, the 45-year-old male who was on holiday with his father was discovered on Sunday morning by a resident. It was the father of the French national who reported his son missing to the police station on La Digue late Saturday afternoon.

In his report to the police, the father said that both himself and his son had gone for a bicycle ride together and separated when arriving at L'Union where his son went in the direction of Anse Source D'Argent. He said that although he looked for his son he did not find him.

The police said that a search for the missing French national on Saturday continued on Sunday. The body was discovered by an inhabitant of La Digue, the third most populated island of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

The autopsy report carried out on Monday showed that the death of the French national was caused by drowning. The result also showed a fractured spine and other injuries on the body, the police said.

The police said that all indication showed that the death of the 45-year-old was accidental.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

