Somalia: President of Federal Republic of Somalia Arrives in Asmara

27 January 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed arrived in Asmara in the morning hours of today, 27 January, for Tripartite Summit between Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia.

Upon arrival at the Asmara International Airport, President Mohamed and his delegation was accorded war welcome by President Isaias Afwerki.

The senior Somali delegation includes, Mr. Abdi Ashir Hassen, Minister of Post, Telecommunications and Technology as well as Dr. Nur Dire Hersi, Adviser of Foreign Policy.

