Nigeria: Akwa-Ibom Police Rescues Youth Corpers, Others Abducted During Re-Run Election

27 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chioma Onuegbu - Uyo

Akwa Ibom state police command on Monday said it has rescued 46 persons abducted by political thugs during the last Saturday re-run election held in Essien Udim local government council comprising of twenty-five (25) corps members and twenty-one (21) security personnel.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP, NNudam Fredrick stated this on Monday in a statement on behalf of the state Commissioner. Imohimi Edgal.

He said that the abduction of INEC supervisors and Ad-hoc staff, as well as security agents attached to Ward 10, Unit 6 and the diverting electoral materials to Ibanga Akpabio's premises at Ukana Ikot Ntuen in Essien Udim Local Government was, however, one notable incident recorded during the exercise.

The Police said though the elections conducted amidst tight security in eleven (11) wards, 159 polling units, 210 voting points for the Senate, House of Representatives and 137 polling units for the state constituency were relatively hitch-free, however, a notable incident was recorded.

"Acting on a distress call that INEC Supervisors and Ad-hoc staff, security agents attached to Ward 10, Unit 6 were abducted and the electoral materials seized and diverted to premises at Ukana Ikot Ntuen in Essien Udim Local Government Area, later identified as the residence of one Ibanga Akpabio.

"The DCP in-charge of Operations, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, DCP Auwal Musa Muhammed swung into action and rescued twenty-five (25) corps members and twenty-one (21) security personnel.

"Electoral materials were recovered and seventy-nine (79) suspects arrested at the aforementioned residence. The investigation is in progress and further development will be communicated promptly.

"The exercise was generally peaceful. Therefore, I appreciate the good people of Akwa Ibom State, particularly the people of Essien Udim Local Government Area for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.

" I also appreciate all security agencies, candidates, the Press and stakeholders for their efforts in making the exercise successful", he said.

