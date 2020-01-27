Nigeria: Group Urges FG to Hasten Sharibu's Release

27 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bankole

Nigerians Unite Against Terror (NUAT)) on Monday urged the Federal Government to hasten the release of Leah Sharibu from the hands of her abductors.

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, Convener of the group, made the appeal in a statement issued to newsmen in Lagos.

Odumakin expressed worry over reports making the rounds that Sharibu " has given birth to a baby boy, fathered by a Boko Haram Commander.

"It's not too late to rescue Sharibu who remains a blight on our collective conscience," Odumakin said.

The convener also expressed concern over the recent killing of Rev. Lawan Andimi, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Adamawa State.

The group urged the government to re-jig its security architecture to combat the present security challenges.

She added that religious institutions - Mosque and Churches - which were easy targets of terrorist attacks be well protected.

"We condemn these killings and are worried that despite serial claims by government to have decimated Boko Haram, it continues to inflict maximum damage on the psyche of the country.

"We mourn with the families of the killed just as we call on the government to be more committed to dealing with the menace of Boko Haram," Odumakin said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Sharibu was kidnapped on the night of Feb. 19, 2018, by Boko Haram terrorists from Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School in Dapchi, Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe.

The government had been making efforts to ensure that she was released and reunited with her family.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
