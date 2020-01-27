Nigeria: Dicskon Absent As Tambuwal Emerges PDP Governors' Forum Chairman

27 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal is now the chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Governors forum.

Tambuwal replaces outgoing Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson, who was absent at the meeting and whose tenure will elapse on February 3.

The choice of Governor Tambuwal was unanimous as all the governors in attendance at the party's 88th National Executive Council (NEC) holding at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, resolved and appointed him as their chairman.

Accepting the responsibility, the Sokoto State governor pledged to run an inclusive administration and to move the party forward.

His predecessor, Dickson was, however, conspicuously absent at the NEC meeting.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.