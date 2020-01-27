Nigeria: Dicskon Absent As Tambuwal Emerges PDP Governors' Forum Chairman

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal is now the chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Governors forum.

Tambuwal replaces outgoing Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson, who was absent at the meeting and whose tenure will elapse on February 3.

The choice of Governor Tambuwal was unanimous as all the governors in attendance at the party's 88th National Executive Council (NEC) holding at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, resolved and appointed him as their chairman.

Accepting the responsibility, the Sokoto State governor pledged to run an inclusive administration and to move the party forward.

His predecessor, Dickson was, however, conspicuously absent at the NEC meeting.

Vanguard