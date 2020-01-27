Nigeria: Court Remands Neighbours for 72 Hours Over Public Fighting

27 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Shina Abubakar - Osogbo

by Emmanuel Okogba

A photographer, Adeyekun Babatunde, 43 and a civil servant, Babayemi Titilayo, 36 were on Monday remanded in Ilesha correctional center for three days for fighting in public.

The charge sheet disclosed that the accused caused breach of public peace by fighting in public.

According to the charge sheet, the offence committed by the accused person was contrary to and punishable under Section 249 and 83 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 volume II, Laws of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.

The prosecutor, Idoko John told the court that the accused persons committed the offence on 26th of January, 2020 about 08:45 am at No.15 Ayodabo house, Omigade area, Osogbo.

The prosecutor said the accused persons caused a breach of peace by fighting in public place.

The duo who claimed to be neighbours pleaded not guilty to the two-count charges preferred against them.

Defense counsel, Bose Dada, who represented the duo, pleaded with the court to admit the accused to bail in the most liberal terms.

She also informed the court that the accused are neighbours.

The Magistrate, Mrs Adijat Oloyade remanded the accused at Ilesha correctional center till January 30, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

