Nigeria: Super Eagles New Jersey for Usa Unveiling February 5

27 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By John Egbokhan

by Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles new jersey for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying round is set to be unveiled on February 5 in the United States of America. The new line of jersey it was learnt may also be used by the three-time African Cup of Nations winners in the AFCON 2021 qualifying campaign, which resumes in March.

Nigeria wowed the world with their jerseys at the last FIFA World Cup in Russia, with fans flocking to top shops to buy the kit designed and produced by leading sports kit manufacturers Nike to purchase their authentic Eagles jersey.

It is recalled that scores of fans lined Oxford Street in London for hours on end to get the chance to pick up at the genuine Eagles jersey prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup and with the new launch of the jersey coming in over a week's time, President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick anticipates a longer queue for the Nigerian jersey.

"The design this time around is higher and a beauty to behold and I foresee a longer stretch of line of people in search of Eagles jersey", said Pinnick.

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.