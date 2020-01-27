Nigeria: Swearing in - Gov. Bello Woos Political Opponents for Good Governance in Kogi

27 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bankole

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has called on people of the state to forget political and ideological differences, affiliations and leanings to join hands with his administration to ensure good governance.

Bello made the call on Monday in Lokoja shortly after taking the Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance administered by the state Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah, for his second term in office.

Also read: Governors Forum inaugurates committee to initiate uniform policies in APC states

He assured that his second tenure would be focused and revitalised to deliver and ensure good governance in all sectors.

He, therefore, solicited the support of all and sundry toward attaining rapid socio-economic development of the state.

"My primary allegiance as governor will remain to Kogi and her citizens, not to party or tribe. Everyone is my citizen and I owe everyone the protections and fidelities inherent in the office.

"It is on this note that I enjoin all Kogites to look forward to the next four years with optimism and great expectations.

"We will do everything in our power as a government to make sure that the state is productive, prosperous and peaceful," the governor said.

Speaking on his mission for the state in his second term, Bello promised to sustain his focus on agriculture for improved food security, mass employment and increase in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on hand to grace the inauguration of Bello and his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, for their second term in office as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomohle.

Among the APC governors that attended the occasion were, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Chairman, Nigeria Governors' Forum and governor of Ekiti, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Chairman, APC Governors Forum and Simon Lalong, Chairman, Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau.

Others were Kwara Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq; his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu; Yobe, Maimala Bunu and Borno, Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum.

Also in attendance were Senators Smart Adeyemi, Kogi West; Jibrin Isah (Echocho) Kogi East; Oseni Yakubu, Kogi Central; APC members representing Federal and State Constituencies, State Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Bello, and traditional rulers, among many others.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.