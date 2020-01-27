Nigeria: Swearing in - Gov. Bello Woos Political Opponents for Good Governance in Kogi

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has called on people of the state to forget political and ideological differences, affiliations and leanings to join hands with his administration to ensure good governance.

Bello made the call on Monday in Lokoja shortly after taking the Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance administered by the state Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah, for his second term in office.

He assured that his second tenure would be focused and revitalised to deliver and ensure good governance in all sectors.

He, therefore, solicited the support of all and sundry toward attaining rapid socio-economic development of the state.

"My primary allegiance as governor will remain to Kogi and her citizens, not to party or tribe. Everyone is my citizen and I owe everyone the protections and fidelities inherent in the office.

"It is on this note that I enjoin all Kogites to look forward to the next four years with optimism and great expectations.

"We will do everything in our power as a government to make sure that the state is productive, prosperous and peaceful," the governor said.

Speaking on his mission for the state in his second term, Bello promised to sustain his focus on agriculture for improved food security, mass employment and increase in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on hand to grace the inauguration of Bello and his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, for their second term in office as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomohle.

Among the APC governors that attended the occasion were, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Chairman, Nigeria Governors' Forum and governor of Ekiti, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Chairman, APC Governors Forum and Simon Lalong, Chairman, Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau.

Others were Kwara Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq; his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu; Yobe, Maimala Bunu and Borno, Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum.

Also in attendance were Senators Smart Adeyemi, Kogi West; Jibrin Isah (Echocho) Kogi East; Oseni Yakubu, Kogi Central; APC members representing Federal and State Constituencies, State Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Bello, and traditional rulers, among many others.

