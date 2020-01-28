Kenya: Migrant Fish-Eating Bird, Osprey, Dies at KWS Monitoring Facility Due to Starvation

Nairobi — A migratory fish-eating bird from Finland died over the weekend due to multiple organ failure, Kenya Wildlife Service confirmed on Monday.

The Osprey bird, KWS indicated, was undergoing procures veterinary officers and KWS-licensed Raptor Rehabilitation Centre in Nairobi's Karen.

A statement from the wildlife agency indicated a postmortem examination had pointed to starvation as the probable cause of death.

The agency said the 4-year-old bird was received to Nairobi weighing 950 grams after being sighted in Siaya.

The weight was far below the average 1.3 to 1.8kgs, KWS stated.

The bird had covered 6,948 kilometers on its migratory path and had a ring tracing its origin to Helsinki, Finland.