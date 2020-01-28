Kenya: Migrant Fish-Eating Bird, Osprey, Dies at KWS Monitoring Facility Due to Starvation

27 January 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A migratory fish-eating bird from Finland died over the weekend due to multiple organ failure, Kenya Wildlife Service confirmed on Monday.

The Osprey bird, KWS indicated, was undergoing procures veterinary officers and KWS-licensed Raptor Rehabilitation Centre in Nairobi's Karen.

A statement from the wildlife agency indicated a postmortem examination had pointed to starvation as the probable cause of death.

The agency said the 4-year-old bird was received to Nairobi weighing 950 grams after being sighted in Siaya.

The weight was far below the average 1.3 to 1.8kgs, KWS stated.

The bird had covered 6,948 kilometers on its migratory path and had a ring tracing its origin to Helsinki, Finland.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.