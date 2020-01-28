Kenya: Expectant Mother Jumps to Her Death From a Moving Ambulance

A 26-year-old expectant woman died on Saturday after jumping from a moving ambulance in Kajiado County.

According to the police report the woman, Naiso Leslie, jumped out of the ambulance after the condition of her 2-year-old who was being rushed to hospital worsen.

The boy, identified as Solomon Lesie, was being rushed to Kajiado Referral Hospital when he succumbed to his illness.

The boy had been at Bisil Health Centre but they recommended he be transferred to the county referral hospital.

The police say the woman opened the rear door of the county government ambulance and jumped to her death.

"The mother of the ailing child opened the rear door of the vehicle upon sensing that the boy's condition was worsening. She jumped out of the moving vehicle and sustained multiple injuries," the police said.

Both were rushed to Kajiado Referral Hospital where the boy was pronounced dead on arrival.

The mother succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

The ambulance is currently at Kajiado Police Station undergoing inspection with the two bodies having been moved to Kajiado Referral Hospital's mortuary.