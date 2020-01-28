Rwanda: RPF Women League Commit to Promote ECDs in Eastern Province

Members of the ruling RPF-Inkotanyi Women League in Eastern Province have committed to establish and promote home-based Early Childhood Development (ECDs) centres at village level.

The women explained that every child has right to healthy development and should be protected from malnutrition and stunting.

This is one of resolutions made Sunday in a meeting of RPF Women League in Eastern Province, attended by 160 league chairpersons at sector and district levels in the province.

ECD centres provide services in learning, nutrition, and sanitation for better health to children aged three to six.

Most of the ECDs are set up in exclusive facilities, but to supplement these, the women in the province vowed to embark on the home-based model, where in each village, one home is chosen to host an ECD where all children can access all services.

Mireille Kayitesi, chairperson of RPF Women League in Eastern Province, said the meeting made four main resolutions, which she said will bring positive changes in the province.

"The first decision is that we are going to put more efforts into the fight against child malnutrition and stunting.

Our aim is that every Rwandan lives in a safe family set up. We are going to establish a homebased ECDs in villages, in order to promote better child development," she told The New Times.

Fred Mufulukye, Eastern Province RPF Chairperson, said that he had no doubt this commitment will have an impact that will be felt in all families of the province.

"We are certain that if they partner with local leadership, there will be homebased ECDs at village level. With this, we will reach our goals faster, thanks to the partnership with the women, RPF women cadres," he added.

Houses for homeless

The cadres also committed to build at least one house for a homeless family in every sector, and this will be done every year.

There are 95 sectors in Eastern Province.

"We are cadres, we are capable; building a house for one vulnerable woman in every sector within one year is achievable. We have hands, we have capacity and we have good leadership that supports us," Kayitesi said.