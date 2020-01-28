Angola: Global Fund Reaffirms Support for Malaria Eradication

27 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The chairperson of the Global Fund, Donald Kaberuka, reaffirmed this Monday, in Luanda, his support to the Angolan Government, with the aim of eradicating diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis and HIV / AIDS, by 2030.

Donald Reberuka who was speaking at the end of a meeting by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, underlined the determination to continue working with the Angolan Government in the fight against major endemic diseases, for the next ten years.

Global Fund chairperson who was speaking to the press, said that the greatest responsibility lies with the Government of Angola, which should increase the budget and other financing for the health sector.

According to Donald Kaberuka, the increase should take into account universal access to medical assistance, equity, as well as the creation of a strong health system.

Donald Kaberuka, a Rwandan national, is in the country at the invitation of the Angolan authorities for a three-day visit, during which he will deal with issues related to bilateral cooperation.

As part of the partnership to combat major endemic diseases, the signing of a Framework Agreement between the Angolan Government and the Global Fund is scheduled for next Wednesday.

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

