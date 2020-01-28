Namibia: Violent Storm Wreaks Havoc in Tsumeb

27 January 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

A HEAVY storm accompanied by strong winds and lightning, hit Tsumeb this evening at about 18h00 leaving a trail of destruction in the copper town.

The storm uprooted trees, some falling onto houses, walls and vehicles. The damage was experienced all over the town.

The violent storm that lasted about 10 minutes, left four families in the Endobo compound homeless after a big tree fell onto their flats. In the Kuvikiland informal settlement, zinc sheets from shacks lay scattered in the streets. In the town area, some of the oldest trees were broken while others were uprooted, strewn all over and blocked streets.

"The storm uprooted some of the oldest trees in the town, which are over 100 years old. Two people sustained minor injuries and are being treated at the Tsumeb state hospital. We have not received any news of fatalities so far," said Tsumeb town council's Strategic Liaison Officer, Stella Imalwa-Nangolo.

Imalwa-Nangolo said the affected families of Endobo compound have already found alternative accommodation for the night with friends and families.

"The town council together with Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb will have an emergency meeting in the morning to map out the way forward, as we are expecting more rain in the next few days," she said.

Beverly Tjitamunisa, a resident of the town said the storm took them by surprise.

"I was taking my afternoon nap when my landlord came to wake me up to move my car, which was parked in the driveway. A tree fell in our yard but luckily it didn't hit my car," she said.

Electricity went off in some parts of the town for a while but was restored, apart for the areas that are heavily affected.

Imalwa-Nangolo said the damage assessment will be done in the morning.

"The municipality's emergency team will clean up the fallen trees in the morning and the management will also assess the extent of the damage," said Imalwa-Nangolo.

This is the second emergency to hit Tsumeb in a space of four days. The town has since last week been experiencing water shortages caused by a malfunctioning motor of the water pump.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
'Sad Day for World' - Africa Mourns Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.