Botswana: Boxers Sharpen Ahead of Olympic Qualifiers

27 January 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Baleseng Batlotleng

Gaborone — National boxers team jetted off for the French capital Paris on January 26 in their bid to sharpen up ahead of this year's summer Olympics, penciled for Tokyo.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA) inter-club tournament hosted by Glen Valley Boxing Club on January 25,

Publicity Secretary Taolo Tlouetsile said the team would undergo an intensive training camp at Paris before attending the Bocskai Istvan memorial international tournament in Budapest, Hungary.

He said after Saturday's matches they were optimistic that the national team were shaping up quite well for the highly contested Olympic Qualifiers billed for Dakar Senegal next month.

Botswana will pin hopes on light fly weight champion Rajab Otukile, whose current form is impressive in his weight division.

The 69kg boxer Mmusi Tswiige is part of the camp.

All eyes will be on the likes of George Molwantwa, Treasure Moremi, Pitso Mmopiemang, Tefo Maitewa, Kobamelo Molatlhegi, Tshephang Kapinga and Kabo Seitshiro.

On the ladies bouts the nation will rely on the skillful Lethabo Modukanele of UB, Keamogetse Kenosi, Aratwa Kasemang and Mishingo Mabhende to raise the country's flag high.

Meanwhile, fists flew thick and fast as boxers battled in the first installment of the annual BoBA tourneys.

In the 49kg Mmoloki Sekwaipe beat Modirwa Setso from Kang 4-1.

In another 49kg bout all the five judges waved to Mohammed's corner against a hapless Bakang Mese of UB.

Molatlhegi also scored five against Joel Kgogobi of BMC.

Molwantwa beat Kagoetsile Rraokgwathile with the same scoreline.

Kabo Seitshiro shocked former 64kg champion Kgakgamatso Nlisi of SSKB by five nil.

Referee stopped contest on the second round to rescue Shimane Boldwin against Kapinga in the 69kg category.

In the ladies section Lindiwe Ntseane retired after succumbing to a couple of japs from Kasemang.

Modukanele was also in fine form and forced the referee to rescue BMC's Khumo Nko on the first round.

Source : BOPA

