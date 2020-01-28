Zimbabwe: Norton Town Council Discharging Sewer Into Darwendale Dam

28 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

The Environment Management Agency (EMA) has hauled Norton Town Council to the High Court over continued discharge of raw effluent including sewer into Darwendale Dam causing major threat to residents and aqua life.

The battle has stretched for 10 years now but according to EMA, the town council is not employing any remedy to correct the harm.

This is despite the fact that Norton Town council has been found guilty and convicted twice in the past ten years.

Now the matter has spilled to the High court where EMA is seeking an order compelling the town council to stop discharging raw effluent and also fix its dilapidated infrastructure.

Cited as respondents in the high court application by EMA is Norton Town council and its Town Clerk, Kizito Muhomba.

In an affidavit on behalf of EMA, Christopher Mushava said the High court was its next hope considering that the convictions and fines were not working.

"This is an application seeking a prohibitory and mandatory interdict against water pollution of the discharge of raw untreated effluent or sewage by the first respondent (Norton Town Council) into the aquatic environment or water sources and an order directing the respondent to rehabilitate, repair and upgrade its water treatment plants and sewer systems to ensure proper treatment of effluent before discharge into the environment and water bodies as well as ensuring the licensing of any discharge of effluent in terms of the Environment Management Act Chapter 20:27 (the Act)," reads part of the application.

According to the application, Norton Town council is mandated in terms of the Urban Councils Act to ensure the treatment of raw effluent generated within the council's jurisdiction and to provide potable water to residents.

It was submitted that from 2010, Norton Town Council has been largely responsible for the pollution of water by negligently discharging raw effluent into streams leading to Darwendale Dam that provide water in its respective areas and beyond.

The problem is further compounded by the town's water sewer treatment plants which are no longer fully functional.

EMA says this has resulted in the high incidence of sewer pipe bursts posing serious harm to human and aquatic organisms.

In 2011 the respondent was summoned by EMA board on allegations of discharging raw sewer into the environment.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Governance
Environment
Southern Africa
Human Rights
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
'Sad Day for World' - Africa Mourns Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.