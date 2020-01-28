Zimbabwe: Corruption Fight Not for Faint-Hearted - Malaba

Photo: 263Chat
From left, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, head of Anti-Corruption division of the High Court of Uganda Justice Lawrence Gigudu and Zimbabwe Chief Justice Luke Malaba.
28 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

Chief Justice Luke Malaba has told the judges to be tough in the fight against corruption and not let the Judiciary system down because dealing with corrupt people was not for the faint hearted.

He was speaking at the anti-corruption training for officers from the Judiciary Service Commission (JSC), National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare Monday.

"Corruption is not a fight for the faint hearted. It requires courage, seriousness and dedication to duty those are the personal attributes," said Malaba.

"We need to talk hard today, we are wrong not on policies, but we are lacking on the cadre fighter, the fighter is letting us down every day. Corrupt elements must be removed from the system. We cannot achieve at policy level, if we continue doing what you are doing. ," a

"Ordinary citizens expect authorities to address issues of corruption seriously because any perception of lethargy or lack of action creates disharmony and lack of public trust in institutions," added Malaba.

The government invited Ugandan Anti-Corruption Court judge, Lawrence Gidudu, to train Zimbabwe's Judiciary, ahead of the establishment of anti-corruption courts.

Malaba also said corrupt individuals are always alert to the extent of perfecting their skills in a bid to avoid conviction thereby undermining and paralysing the State institutions.

"These corrupt individuals will continue to perfect their ways and skills of avoiding conviction and making mockery of the administration. What happens is that the State institutions then get paralysed by corrupt cartels that they fail to deliver justice, thereby the people end up blaming the State institutions," he said.

In his address during the opening of the 2020 Legal Year early this month, Chief Justice Malaba said the Judiciary was pressing ahead with fighting corruption.

The JSC has since made a decision to establish specialised anti-corruption courts at a higher level as part of measures to complement the government's call for all institutions to join hands in the corruption fight.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

More on This
Outrage As Zimbabwe Engages Uganda in Fight Against Corruption
Zimbabwe Charges Former Mugabe Deputy With Abuse of Office
Mnangagwa Fires Zimbabwe Tourism Minister Over Corruption Charges
How Far is Mnangagwa Willing to Go in Anti-Corruption Drive?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.