Zimbabwe: Selmor Mtukudzi to Launch Sixth Album

Popular Afro-jazz musician and heiress to Tuku music legacy, Selmor Mtukudzi will launch her sixth album 'Dehwe ReNzou' at RM Garden Hall at the Harare Exhibition Park on Friday.

The sixth album named; 'Dehwe ReNzou' follows up on the release of a single 'Mandidzimbira' dedicated to his late father and national hero Oliver Mtukudzi last week.

The well-received single has set the tone and warmed the stage for the launch of 'Dehwe ReNzou'.

In a statement, Monday Selmor's publicist and brand manager Reginald Chafunga said the much anticipated album launch has been spiced up with the inclusion of the ever-green Alick Macheso, on the performance line up.

"Macheso, undoubtedly the King of Zimbabwean music after the death of Oliver Mtukudzi, brings in a Sungura flare to Selmor Mtukudzi's Katekwe," said Chafunga.

"Over the last two months Macheso has also roped in Selmor Mtukudzi as a supporting act during his tours. That fatherly gesture significantly helped to take Selmor's music to the people."

A fusion of Afro-Jazz and traditional local beats, 'Dehwe Renzou' is an 11 track album.

It was produced by Steve Dyer at Dyertribe studios in South Africa except a single house track which was done by McDee.

Dyer is renowned for producing Oliver Mtudzi's platinum album 'Tuku Music'. He also produced 'Bvuma' and 'Paivepo', albums which totally changed Mtukudzi's music fortunes. On the other hand McDee is credited for producing Selmor's popular house tracks like 'Hangasa' and 'Nguva Yangu.'

Veteran Black Spirits members Picky Kasamba, Never Mpofu and Sam Mataure also featured on the album.

Kasamba did the backing vocals and percussion whilst Mpofu and Mataure played bass and drums respectively.

Legendary South African musician Vusi Mahlasela popularly known as 'The Voice' also features on one of the tracks.

"Though it is not easy to pick the best tracks from the well packaged album, Zvine Basa Rei, Uchafinhwa, Tanda Mbizi and Unconditional Love are leading the others in terms of popular appeal," Chafunga said.

Admission is US$5 for ordinary and US$10 for VIP tickets.