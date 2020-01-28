Angola Stands Out in Purchasing 12 Child Vaccines

Luanda — Angola stands out as the only country in the SADC region that has fully acquired, with funding from the General State Budget (OGE), the 12 vaccines in the national vaccination calendar that protects 13 diseases in children under five years old.

According to the Minister of State for the Social Area, Carolina Cerqueira, who was speaking during a high-level meeting between the Ministry of Health and the Global Fund, Angola was, among others, the one that most invested in vaccines with the support of the health system of United Nations.

Despite this gain, she said, population access to health care is still limited, with the remaining geographical, economic, social, cultural and organizational barriers that prevent people from accessing and making full use of existing health services.

According to the government official, the Angolan government is making efforts to increase the budget for the health sector in the short and medium term, in order to ensure and extend services at country level.

"In Angola, we defend universal access to preventive and curative health services as a manifestation of the human right to health that provides for its improvement, but it is also reflected in the reduction of poverty and vulnerability", she said.

Within the scope of the measures adopted by the Angolan government, advances in the construction and rehabilitation of social infrastructures stand out, with considerable benefits in the health sector endowed with modern technical and technological means, which allowed the expansion of the municipal health network and the creation new specialized reference services.

She also made it known that the strengthening of training and management of human resources, career development, access to postgraduate courses and specialization are underway, which will allow the improvement of the provision of humanized care and the increase of its technical capacity.

The implementation of policies that can ensure the improvement of conditions for putting staff at the local level is still in process.

The Angolan government has started to develop a system of grouped purchases of medicines with highlights to tuberculosis and malaria drugs, using an electronic contracting platform from the Ministry of Finance, saving about 66 percent of the funds allocated in 2018 and 78 percent in 2019.

Direct purchases were also made from United Nations agencies, particularly the purchase of antiretrovirals, the investment in the introduction of new technologies to improve the diagnosis and treatment of platforms for the improvement of the management of statistical data in the priority of this range of work in logistics chain.