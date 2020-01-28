Namibia: Cancer Association Starts Outreach Programme in the Hardap Region

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) has confirmed that 1027 Namibians will be fully screened in the 2020 National Cancer Outreach Programme (NCOP) as from 27 January 2020.

This number is supported by funds raised through the 'Slice of Life, Raffle for Hope' project for 2010 supported by Gondwana Collection.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive of CAN said they are fortunate that they have negotiated best-buy rates for consumables and laboratory services allowing them to screen Namibians for as little as N$100 per person at CAN's expense.

"If we are not able to offer fully complementary services through the NCOP, a minimal of N$70 donation will be levied, while we will subsidize the rest. This fee has not increased for the last three years and we wholeheartedly thank the people who donate so generously and support fundraising drives to sustain the medical programmes of the association," he added.

He explained that the outreach services include community health education on cancer, cervical screening, breast examinations and prostate education and PSA level screening in the prevention of prostate cancer.

The CAN team is in the Hardap Region this week, visiting Rehoboth, Stampriet, Aranos, Mariental and Kalkrand and the next outreach is planned for the Zambezi and Kavango Regions during February.

In addition to the confirmed 1027 Namibians that will be impacted, funds from the 2019 Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project are also earmarked to screen at least another 2000 Namibians during 2020.

Caption: The Official launch of the 2020 outreach programme that took place at the CAN Hardap Centre in Rehoboth on 27 January 2020, where more than 100 ladies and 43 men attended the first outreach clinic for the year.