Zimbabwe: Lions Kill 35 Cattle in Vic Falls

28 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Leonard Ncube Victoria Falls

A PRIDE of lions outside Victoria Falls has killed 35 cattle and an unconfirmed number of goats and donkeys in two wards since last month.

Villagers said some of the lions are collared cats that stray from nearby sanctuaries.

They allegedly sneak out and stray into villages or grazing lands where they kill livestock before making their way back.

Villages worst affected by this human-wildlife conflict are Monde, Mvuthu, Ndlovu, Mpumelelo, Sidobe and Chikandakubi.

Sidobe headman Mr Jaheliduna Ndlovu said affected villagers have been impoverished.

"A fortnight ago, lions killed eight cattle in one day and last Monday they killed five belonging to one villager.

"Last December they killed 18 cattle from our area and the village head Zikhali's cattle were attacked in the grazing area," said Mr Ndlovu.

He appealed for an urgent solution to the human-wildlife conflict.

"This is a situation which needs everyone's input. We once suggested that we set up scout teams that will be stationed in the community to protect livestock, but some stakeholders didn't buy the idea," said Mr Ndlovu.

Some of the grazing land was fenced off by some tour operators and villagers have appealed to Hwange Rural District Council (HRDC) to revive the Communal Areas Management Programmes for Indigenous Resources (CAMPFIRE) programme.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Wildlife
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
'Sad Day for World' - Africa Mourns Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.