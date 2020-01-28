Eritrea: Ethiopian Prime Minister Arrives in Asmara

27 January 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed arrives in Asmara in the evening hours of yesterday, 27 January for a working visit.

Upon arrival at the Asmara Airport, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed was accorded warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki.

President Isaias Afwerki, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed of the Federal Republic of Somalia will hold tripartite meeting in Asmara tomorrow, 27 January on development of relations and cooperation between the three countries.

The senior Ethiopian delegation includes Mr. Lema Megersa, Minister of Defense of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
Governance
East Africa
Ethiopia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
'Sad Day for World' - Africa Mourns Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.