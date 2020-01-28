Somalia: President Travels to Eritrea for Summit

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, to join H.E President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea and H.E Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia, in Asmara, Eritrea for the joint trilateral summit involving the countries of the Horn of Africa.

The summit seeks to strengthen the shared interest of regional cooperation between Somalia, Eritrea, and Ethiopia.

Talks and discussions centered on the development and stability of the three partner states will feature prominently on the summit.

The three leaders will use the summit to review and evaluate the effectiveness of existing efforts and measures to boost transparency in the region, discuss strengthening regional stability geared towards countering terrorism and address challenges surrounding regional Cooperation and integration.

The delegation of the Federal Government of Somalia led by H.E President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo will share with their Eritrean and Ethiopian counterparts in the summit on the commitments of the government and the people of Somalia especially on strengthening governance and prosperity, share the gains made in the past, while also emphasizing their vital role in the ambitious development process for the region.