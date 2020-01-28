Somalia: President Travels to Eritrea for Summit

27 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, to join H.E President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea and H.E Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia, in Asmara, Eritrea for the joint trilateral summit involving the countries of the Horn of Africa.

The summit seeks to strengthen the shared interest of regional cooperation between Somalia, Eritrea, and Ethiopia.

Talks and discussions centered on the development and stability of the three partner states will feature prominently on the summit.

The three leaders will use the summit to review and evaluate the effectiveness of existing efforts and measures to boost transparency in the region, discuss strengthening regional stability geared towards countering terrorism and address challenges surrounding regional Cooperation and integration.

The delegation of the Federal Government of Somalia led by H.E President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo will share with their Eritrean and Ethiopian counterparts in the summit on the commitments of the government and the people of Somalia especially on strengthening governance and prosperity, share the gains made in the past, while also emphasizing their vital role in the ambitious development process for the region.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
Governance
East Africa
Eritrea
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
'Sad Day for World' - Africa Mourns Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.