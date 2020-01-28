Tanzania: Opposition Leaders Sing Magufuli, Shein Praise

PRESIDENTS John Magufuli and Ali Mohamed Shein have done a great job so far, living up to Tanzanians' expectations, opposition political parties said here yesterday in a joint statement.

At a press conference held on the Indian semi-autonomous archipelago, leaders from ten opposition parties commended the Union and Zanzibar leaders for serving the country and its people diligently.

The parties stated that any Tanzanian or leader mocking the successes recorded under Magufuli and Shein should be condemned and ignored.

"This is our joint message to Tanzanians. We should praise both Dr Magufuli and Shein for the wonderful job, resulting in economic growth and improved delivery of social services," said Mr Ameir Hassan Ameir from Demokrasia-Makini party.

He was the main speaker on behalf of others.

Flanked by other leaders from TLP, DP, SAU, UPDP, NCCR-Mageuzi, NLD, and ADA-TADEA, Mr Ameir noted that as Zanzibar marks the 56th anniversary of revolution, there is a lot to celebrate after nine years of President Shein's leadership.

"In addition to the current, admirable economic growth of 7.1 per cent from 4.3 per cent in 2010, people in Zanzibar must be happy because of improving infrastructure, including roads and airport expansion, better housing, free health care and education for all from Nursery School," he argued.

Mr Issa Mohamed Zonga from SAU and Mr Hussein Juma from TLP said that the prevailing peace, security and smooth democracy have allowed ordinary citizens to focus on development programmes.

UPDP's Hamad Mohamed said they have been impressed by Magufuli's performance, including the recent visit to Zanzibar where he attended the climax of 56th anniversary celebration held at Amani Stadium.

The opposition party leaders also commended Prime Minister Majaliwa Kassim Majaliwa for his recent working tour in Zanzibar, during which he ordered the banning of sugar importation to the Isles in a bid to protect locally produced sugar.

"We are happy that Majaliwa also reminded and directed executives at the district and regional administrative councils about spending more time serving people including 'Field Extension Officers (FEOs) to guide farmers for better growing of crops," Mr Ameir said.

The statement was also supported by ADC and AFP political parties, although were not represented at the press conference.