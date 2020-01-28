Tanzania: Eymael Hails Well-Deserved Win

YOUNG Africans Head Coach Luc Eymael has described his side's 2-0 win over Tanzania Prisons on Sunday as a welldeserved against a tough opponent.

The victory saw Yanga stepping into the fifth round of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) where they will face Gwambina FC for a slot in the quarter-final phase of the competition.

It was the second meeting this season between the two teams in separate competitions with Yanga emerging winners twice after the first tie in the Vodacom Premier League (VPL) ended 1-0 at Samora Stadium in Iringa.

At a press briefing after the game, Eymael, who has guided Yanga in four matches, losing two games and winning two clashes in the process said his side deserved the triumph as they had a good game on the day.

"We displayed a good brand of soccer similar to the one we showed against Azam but the only difference is that we scored in today's (Sunday) match," he said.

He added that his side could have scored more goals especially in the first half as his charges missed numerous scoring opportunities.

"We missed many one to one scoring chances with the goalkeeper. I was particularly impressed with Bernard Morrison assist which yielded the second goal for us as he used his own skills to deliver the cross," said him.

Asked to unveil what is wrong with the team's veteran centre-back Kelvin Yondani who has missed three matches in a row, Eymael said after the Azam game, Yondani started to complain about abdominal complications which made him to skip training sessions and a game against Singida United.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"What surprised us was that during the period when he was sick, his mobile phone was switched off as such, we could not communicate. He only emerged yesterday (a day before Tanzania Prisons match) saying he is now feeling well. But for me, I want everyone in the team to go in the same direction. "I do not play with names but I play with the team. No person is bigger than the club. People will come and go but the club will remain forever," the Belgian trainer said.

He then defended his approach to bench David Molinga for Yikpe Gislain insisting that the former was feeling pain which deprived him an opportunity to enjoy the game.

"Gislain scored the second goal which was not that fantastic but a goal is a goal no matter how it is scored," he said.

On his part, Tanzania Prisons coach Mohamed Rishard congratulated his players for playing good football despite succumbing to the defeat.