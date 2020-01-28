Sudan: Nicola Says Human Resource Is Fundamental for Development

27 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, — Member of the Sovereignty Council Raga Nicola Abdul-Maseh underscored that training and investment in human capital is the base for development and progress of nations.

Addressing annual celebration held at Faisal Cultural Center for honouring distinguished scholars , talents in areas of culture and arts and society leaders Sunday , the Member of the Sovereignty Council stressed necessity of paying more attention to training and expansion in education opportunities.

She said training is the main gate to success and appreciated efforts and contributions of those who were honoured to development of life of communities via their scientific and cultural researches , urging them to protect gains and resources of the country as well as achieving goals of its glorious revolution.

The member of the Sovereign Council awarded orders of distinction to those who were honoured.

It is be noted that the annual ceremony held for awarding orders of distinction was a personal initiative and sponsored by the Secretary-General of the International Union for Youth Ambassador Saeed Zaki.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
'Sad Day for World' - Africa Mourns Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.