Sudan: Nicola Says Human Resource Is Fundamental for Development

Khartoum, — Member of the Sovereignty Council Raga Nicola Abdul-Maseh underscored that training and investment in human capital is the base for development and progress of nations.

Addressing annual celebration held at Faisal Cultural Center for honouring distinguished scholars , talents in areas of culture and arts and society leaders Sunday , the Member of the Sovereignty Council stressed necessity of paying more attention to training and expansion in education opportunities.

She said training is the main gate to success and appreciated efforts and contributions of those who were honoured to development of life of communities via their scientific and cultural researches , urging them to protect gains and resources of the country as well as achieving goals of its glorious revolution.

The member of the Sovereign Council awarded orders of distinction to those who were honoured.

It is be noted that the annual ceremony held for awarding orders of distinction was a personal initiative and sponsored by the Secretary-General of the International Union for Youth Ambassador Saeed Zaki.