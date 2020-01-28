Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia and UAE

27 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Foreign Minister Asmaa Mohammed Abdallah on Sunday met Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Sudan Ali Bin Hassan, and Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Al-Gunaibi.

The two ambassadors informed the Minister on outcome of meetings the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt had held with Qatar within framework of Cairo 2017 Declaration and failure of several meetings the four countries held with Qatar though the four countries attempted to bridge the gap by inviting Qatar to attend Riyadh Summit and that all those meetings reached deadlock.

The two ambassadors affirmed that the four countries are continuing in finding solutions to differences.

The Foreign Minister, for her part, thanked the two ambassadors for briefing her on outcome of the talks and asserted that Sudan is working and hopes for reaching solutions to differences between the sisterly countries and reaching agreement through dialogue, commending cooperation among countries of Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Minister lauded Sudan's bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia and UAE and their support to Sudan in various fields.

She also presented a briefing on economic and political situations in Sudan , stressing Sudan's keenness on fostering its relations with all sisterly countries.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
External Relations
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
'Sad Day for World' - Africa Mourns Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.