Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia and UAE

Khartoum — Foreign Minister Asmaa Mohammed Abdallah on Sunday met Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Sudan Ali Bin Hassan, and Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Al-Gunaibi.

The two ambassadors informed the Minister on outcome of meetings the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt had held with Qatar within framework of Cairo 2017 Declaration and failure of several meetings the four countries held with Qatar though the four countries attempted to bridge the gap by inviting Qatar to attend Riyadh Summit and that all those meetings reached deadlock.

The two ambassadors affirmed that the four countries are continuing in finding solutions to differences.

The Foreign Minister, for her part, thanked the two ambassadors for briefing her on outcome of the talks and asserted that Sudan is working and hopes for reaching solutions to differences between the sisterly countries and reaching agreement through dialogue, commending cooperation among countries of Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Minister lauded Sudan's bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia and UAE and their support to Sudan in various fields.

She also presented a briefing on economic and political situations in Sudan , stressing Sudan's keenness on fostering its relations with all sisterly countries.