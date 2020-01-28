Sudan: Deputy DUP Chairman Leaves for Juba

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Jafar Al-Mirghani left, Monday, for Juba, in response to an invitation extended by the RulingPeople's Movement Party.

The Party outlined in a press release received by SUNA, Monday, that Al-Mirghani who is accompanied by high level DUP delegation, will discuss with the People's Movement in South Sudan, a number of issues including means for development of relations between the two partiesn and supporting the peace efforts sponsored by the South Sudan State.

The release said Al-Mirghani, during the two-day visit, will deliver a message from the DUP Leader, Mohammed Osman Al-Mirghani to the President of South Sudan State, General, Salva Kiir Mayardit.