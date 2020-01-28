Sudan: Defense Industries System Restructured

Khartoum — Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier Amer Mohamed Al-Hassan has said that the Defense Industries System has carried out a comprehensive restructuring of the system based on the requirements and strategy of the next stage and the basic role of the system in supporting the national economy.

He said in a press statement a copy of which was received by SUNA that, in line with the goals of the Sudanese revolution in restructuring national institutions and to enable the Defense Industry System to meet the requirements of the state and the Armed Forces and within the framework of the system's continuous endeavor towards living up to its economic development and defense readiness roles effectively, the Defense Industries System has undertaken a comprehensive restructuring of the system based on the requirements and strategy of the next stage.

The official spokesman of the Armed Forces pointed out that the basic role of the system after its restructuring is to support the national economy, taking into account the focus on the youth component as the driving force for development and progress through the implementation of the standards of experience in the system.

He stressed that the Defense Industries System, which was known as Military Industrialization, is concerned with the national development and defense industries to secure indigenization of defense needs such as weapons, military hardware and combat vehicles inside the country.

The Spokesman of the Armed Forces affirmed that the restructuring of the Defense Industries System is based on two basic elements which are internal harmony between the components of the system that would in turn reflect on the system's harmony with the rest of the state's components in addition to strengthening the role of oversight and structuring.