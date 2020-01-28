Sudan: Negotiations Affirmed Government Keenness On Peace - Sebair

Medani — Caretaker Wali (governor) of Gezira State Maj. Gen. Ahmed Hannan Sebair has said that the Sudanese peace negotiations in Juba have affirmed keenness of the government of the revolution and all parties to the talks on realization of peace in the country.

The Wali pointed out when he received at his office here today the goodwill delegation of Sudan Liberation Movement -Menawi, which is led by Adam Al Rayah Osman, that the conducive atmosphere and addressing of the root-causes of the problem in the negotiations have contributed to realizing great breakthroughs on the various tracks and signing of a number of framework agreements.

On his part, the head of the delegation voiced thanks to the government and people of the Gezira State for their support to the people of Darfur, explaining that the visit aims at enhancing social peace and bringing hands together for building the Sudan.