Gambia: The Gambia Government Bans 'Operation 3-Years Jotna' With Immediate Effect

27 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Gambia--The Gambia Government renders Operation 3-Years Jotna, a subversive, vIolent and Illegal Movement and hereby bans the movement from ever operating within the shores of The Gambia.

Members of the public are hereby notified that in fact, the Jotna Movement was never legally registered but Government in exercise of its openness and adherence to the democratic rights of citizens, allowed them to operate so long as their activities were consistent with the law.

Tonight, The Gambia Government wishes to inform citizens, members of the public, the Diplomatic and Consular Corps that Operation 3-Years Jotna Is rendered a subversive, violent and an Illegal Movement that has all the attributes of a subversive cliché determined to illegally unseat the constitutionally elected Government of President Adama Barrow and is therefore, banned forthwith.

Therefore, citizens and businesses or other groups and entities that are seen to be aiding and abetting the activities of this illegal enterprise are warned to immediately seize their relationship(s). Henceforth, any person, Radio Station, business or group that chooses to do business with Operation 3-Years Jotna and or promote their agenda will be in violation of this pronouncement and will face severe consequences.

The Gambia Government also announces the suspension of Brikama-based Home Digital FM and Tallinding Kunjang-based King FM radio stations pending the outcome of police investigations that these stations violated their licenses. Government notes with concern that the two FM stations have demonstrated notoriety for peddling incendiary messages and allowed their media to be used as platforms for inciting violence, fear-mongering and live broadcasts urging Gambians to join Jotna demonstrators all calculated to threaten the security and safety of The Gambia.

Meanwhile, Pa Modou Bojang, the Proprietor of Brikama-based Home Digital Fm and Mr. Gibbi Jallow, the Manager of King FM are helping the Police in their investigations. The Gambia Government urges all citizens and members of the public to stay away from these stations.

The Gambia Government also announces that police have arrested some 137 people among them, Executive members. Some are in hiding while others are attempting to flee the jurisdiction. Regional Governors, Chiefs and local district authorities are urged to report any suspects to the nearest police station and the public is warned that it is a violation of the law to harbor any fugitives from justice.

The Gambia Government regrets to report that while there were no fatalities, some people sustained non-life threatening injuries among them 18 paramilitary officers and 7 civilians, most of who have since been discharged.

Accordingly, The Gambia Government urges all citizens and residents to remain calm and law abiding as the situation is under total control. The audio messages and false reports trending on social media about fatalities is all propaganda as not a single person died during today's demonstration.

Ebrima G Sankareh, The Gambia Government Spokesperson

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
