Gambia: Home Digital FM Radio Shut Down, Proprietor Arrested

27 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Hatab Nyang And Louise Jobe

Information reaching Foroyaa indicate that the proprietor and manager of Home Digital FM in Brikama Pa Modou Bojang, has been arrested and his radio station closed on Sunday January 26th 2020, amid the Three Years 'Jotna' protest.

Information has it that tension arose between some sympathizers of the Three Years 'Jotna' protestors and police intervention personnel who secured the premises of the radio station in Brikama on issues related to the Three Years 'Jotna' protest.

King FM near the Buffer Zone in Tallinding was also closed and its proprietor Gibi Jallow and a presenter, Ebrima Jallow, a DJ and his friend also a DJ were picked up by security officials and taken to Bundung Police station, according to King FM sources.

According to a King FM staff, the two were arrested at around 3.00 pm and taken to Bundung Police Station where some Executive members of the Gambia Press Union (GPU) were present to negotiate for their release on bail.

