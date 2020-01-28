Gambia: 3 Years Jotna's Leaders Arrested

27 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mustapha Jallow

Gambia paramilitary police have on 26th January 2020, arrested Abdou Njie, the Chairman of Operation Three Years Jotna, Ebrima 'Kitim' Jarju and two other members.

The group's chairman and 3 others were picked up by personnel at the Police Intervention Unit (PIU), at 3pm outside the Serrekunda General hospital and escorted to PIU headquarters in Kanifing, where they are held.

Security forces and men in mufti were seen effecting arrest of protesters who were throwing stones after they were thrown tear gas by the PIUs. While at the scene, a lot of the movement's supporters were arrested, including women and several were injured - and currently hospitalized.

3 Years Jotna's supporters have been permitted to hold a protest at Sting Corner. Demonstrators converged at this point but later on, the music and chanting turned to confrontation between the protesters and the security forces.

The tension was high and angry protesters could be seen throwing stones and burning car tyres at Old Jeshwang and Westfield high way.

At 2 pm, members of the armed forces were reinforced on the ground and the crowd was later dispersed. Residents of Jeshwang were also seen going from house to house to fetch water to extinguish the fire on the streets.

Fatou Kijera, a protester said, "We came-out for a peaceful protest because what our executives said is that we are going to start the protest from Sting Corner to Denton Bridge."

According to her, there was a push and pull between the protesters and the PIU personnel, which later led to stoning and releasing of tear gas. She added that most of her colleagues were arrested and taken away.

"When the situation arose, I decided to run for my life. I ran into a compound and someone helped me with a shirt. I was able to change the movement t-shirt and that's why I escaped arrest," Kijera who was found at the Kanifing General Hospital said.

"I feel bad today because some of my colleagues were injured and arrested. I am here to show solidarity to those who were hospitalized," she said.

Binta Ceesay, a protester was also seen being arrested by security forces. She was asked by journalists whether she was arrested, she replied: "My name is Binta Ceesay and yes I am under arrest."

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.