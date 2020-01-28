Liberia: Vice President Taylor Shows up At Annual Message Event in Private Car

Monrovia — Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor has harkened to the plea of her colleagues and other prominent Liberians to let go of her issues with the Executive and attend President George Weah's Annual Message at the Legislature, contrary to her plans.

The President will be delivering his second Annual Message today at 4 PM.

Vice President Taylor took a sabbatical from her official duties last December, contending that her office lacks funds to function and she does not have an official vehicle with a proper police escort to go to work and attend other functions.

She threatened that if her concerns are not addressed, she would not be able to attend the President's Annual Message.

Over the weekend, a special committee from the Senate visited the Vice President in an effort to sway her from her decision with a commitment that her concerns which were communicated to the leadership of the Senate are being looked into.

The committee comprised f Sen. Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence(Liberty Party) as Chairperson, Sen. Varney G. H. Sherman(Unity Party, Cape Mount), Sen. Commany B. Wesseh(Unity Party, River Gee), Sen. Sando D. Johnson(NPP, Bomi) and Sen. Abe Darius Dillon(Liberty Party, Montserrado County).

The committee also called on surrogates of the government to end its abuse on talk radio against the VP. "We will also urge Government functionaries to stop using radio stations to abuse the Vice President, as the Office of the Vice President is the second highest in our land and must be respected at all times," they stated in a statement.

This is the first public appearance of the Vice President in about six weeks.

Her security details did not permit journalists to take a photograph of her.