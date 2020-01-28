Liberia: Arrest Made in Killing of German Expat - Suspect Admits, Police Say

Gbarnga, Bong County — Police in Bong County have arrested one Emmanuel Kollie, a man believed to be linked to the death of a German National in Buchanan last week.

Kollie,38, was arrested with three mobile phones and eight rounds of single barrel.

The German expat, Juergen Schedema, the Log Yard Manager of the ICC, was discovered dead early Wednesday morning, January 22 at the back of the log yard, which is located in Big Joe Town - more than a mile away from the port city of Buchanan.

Bong County Police Commander, Frederick Nappy, told FrontPageAfrica that Kollie was arrested in the LPMC road community in Gbarnga.

Nappy told FrontPageAfrica that the suspect admitted to the commission of the crime.

This is a developing breaking story. Updates to follow.