Sudan: Two Die As Fuel Tanker Explodes in North Darfur

Um Keddada / El Fasher — Two people died when a fuel tanker exploded after colliding with a lorry near Um Kedada locality in North Darfur yesterday. The North Darfur governor exposed a massive fraud scheme.

Acting governor of North Darfur, Maj Gen Malik Khojali, exposed an allegedly massive fraud scheme. Through authorisations salaries have been paid for a long time to people that were already dead or had left the country.

Khojali formed a committee that will move to all localities of the state to investigate the matter. He accused entities he did not name of corruption and said all cases were under investigation.

