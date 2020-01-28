Sudan: Two Die As Fuel Tanker Explodes in North Darfur

27 January 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Um Keddada / El Fasher — Two people died when a fuel tanker exploded after colliding with a lorry near Um Kedada locality in North Darfur yesterday. The North Darfur governor exposed a massive fraud scheme.

Acting governor of North Darfur, Maj Gen Malik Khojali, exposed an allegedly massive fraud scheme. Through authorisations salaries have been paid for a long time to people that were already dead or had left the country.

Khojali formed a committee that will move to all localities of the state to investigate the matter. He accused entities he did not name of corruption and said all cases were under investigation.

